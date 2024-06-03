You are here: HomeSports2024 06 03Article 1945832

Mukarama Abdulai set to become first female footballer to grace All Star Festival

Mukarama Abdulai, the talented forward for Hassacas Ladies, is set to make history by being the first female player to participate in the All-Star Festival in Tamale.

Following the events in Accra in 2022 and Dormaa in 2023, the Black Queens striker is ready to showcase her skills at the upcoming All-Star Festival in 2024.

Mukarama's impressive talent and commitment to the sport have already won over many fans, making her inclusion in the festival a significant milestone that will inspire young female footballers in Ghana.

