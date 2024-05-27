Murray beaten on possible French Open farewell

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: BBC

Andy Murray faced a disappointing defeat against Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the French Open, possibly marking the end of his singles career at Roland Garros.



The 37-year-old Brit, who has hinted at retirement, struggled against the 39-year-old Swiss player, showing signs of rustiness due to lack of playing time.



This loss comes after Murray's previous defeats at the hands of Wawrinka in 2017 and 2020, highlighting the challenges he faced in the match.



Murray acknowledged the difficulty of the match, praising Wawrinka's performance on the clay court.