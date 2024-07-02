You are here: HomeSports2024 07 02Article 1956404

Source: BBC

Murray out of Wimbledon singles but set to play doubles

Andy Murray was aiming to make his 16th appearance in the Wimbledon singles Andy Murray was aiming to make his 16th appearance in the Wimbledon singles

Andy Murray will not play in the Wimbledon singles but will make his farewell to the All England Club in doubles with his brother Jamie.

The 37-year-old, planning to retire later this year, had surgery 10 days ago for a back issue and removed a cyst near his spinal cord causing nerve pain.

Murray, a Wimbledon champion in 2013 and 2016, was set to face Tomas Machac on Centre Court but opted out due to recovery challenges.

The Murray brothers will debut as a doubles team at Wimbledon this week. Organizers expressed disappointment but look forward to his doubles participation.

