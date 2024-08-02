Murray's career ends with Olympic doubles defeat

Sports News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: BBC

British tennis icon Andy Murray bowed out of professional tennis as his illustrious career ended with a straight-set defeat in the Olympic men's doubles quarter-finals.



Murray, the two-time Olympic singles champion, and Dan Evans lost 6-2 6-4 to American third seeds Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.



Murray, 37, confirmed before the Paris Games that it would be his final event before retiring from the sport.



Murray, who turned professional in 2005 as a teenager, played 1,001 singles matches in his career and many more in doubles.



He won 46 ATP titles and also led Britain to Davis Cup victory in 2015.