Murray to retire after Paris Olympics

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: BBC

Andy Murray has confirmed he will retire from tennis after the 2024 Paris Olympics.



The 37-year-old is planning to play in the singles and doubles at what will be his fifth Games.



The Scot's first Games appearance was in Beijing in 2008, when he lost in straight sets to Lu Yen-hsun in the first round.



Four years later, Murray swiftly put the disappointment of a Wimbledon final defeat by Roger Federer behind him, defeating the Swiss in straight sets at London 2012 to win gold.



The Briton became the first male tennis player to win two Olympic singles titles when he beat Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at Rio 2016.