Musiala scores again as Germany beat Denmark to reach quarters

Sports News of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: BBC

Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz scored as Euro 2024 hosts Germany beat Denmark to reach the quarter-finals.



The match at Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion was interrupted by a 20-minute storm delay.



VAR decisions played a key role, with Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck and Denmark's Joachim Andersen having goals disallowed. Andersen's handball led to a penalty, converted by Havertz. Musiala secured the win with a goal from the left.



Germany's fans celebrated passionately, and the team will face the winner of Spain vs. Georgia in the quarter-final on July 5.