You are here: HomeSports2024 06 30Article 1955750

Sports News of Sunday, 30 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Musiala scores again as Germany beat Denmark to reach quarters

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jamal Musiala, 21, has scored three goals in four games at Euro 2024 Jamal Musiala, 21, has scored three goals in four games at Euro 2024

Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz scored as Euro 2024 hosts Germany beat Denmark to reach the quarter-finals.

The match at Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion was interrupted by a 20-minute storm delay.

VAR decisions played a key role, with Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck and Denmark's Joachim Andersen having goals disallowed. Andersen's handball led to a penalty, converted by Havertz. Musiala secured the win with a goal from the left.

Germany's fans celebrated passionately, and the team will face the winner of Spain vs. Georgia in the quarter-final on July 5.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment