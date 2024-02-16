Muslims protest Bel Aqua's production of alcoholic beverages ahead of Ramadan

Religion of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

As the sacred month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims and non-alcoholic protestors have united in a resounding outcry against Bel Aqua, a beverage company, for its production of alcoholic beverages.



The discontent stems from Bel Aqua's shared utilization of machinery for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, sparking widespread condemnation and demands for regulatory intervention.



Bel Aqua's recent introduction of alcoholic beverages with strikingly similar labels to their non-alcoholic counterparts, such as 'Pukka' versus 'Pukka Extra' and 'Bel' versus 'Bel Ice', has ignited fervent opposition. Critics argue that the practice blurs the lines between permissible and forbidden beverages, exacerbating concerns about adherence to Islamic dietary laws.



The overarching sentiment among Muslims is that such production methods directly contravene Islamic principles, categorizing the practice as 'Haram' and incompatible with religious tenets.



The mixing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages within the same manufacturing process represents a direct affront to the religious sensitivities of many Muslims, particularly during the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.



Expressing their dissatisfaction, Muslims have issued a clarion call to regulatory authorities, urging the Food and Drug Authority(FDA) and the HALAL committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into Bel Aqua's production practices.



They demand robust measures to ensure compliance with Islamic dietary laws and the segregation of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturing processes.



Bel Aqua is yet to issue an official response to the mounting pressure from the Muslim community. However, stakeholders anticipate a concerted effort from the company to address concerns and institute corrective actions.