Mustapha Ussif raises concern over low turnout at Ghana Premier League games

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Youth and Sports Minister of Ghana, Mustapha Ussif, has expressed concern about the persistently low attendance at Ghana Premier League games.



Minister Ussif highlighted that this has been a persistent challenge in previous seasons and is continuing into the current campaign.



He is worried about the dwindling level of attendance observed in various stadiums and is determined to address this issue and revitalize interest in the league.



To tackle the problem, the Minister has revealed plans to collaborate with the Ghana League Clubs Associations (GHALCA) and has proposed deploying National Service Personnel to help clubs enhance branding and create engaging content aimed at attracting more fans to the stadiums.



"I am not excited with the level of attendance during Ghana Premier League games but have held talks with Ghana League Clubs Associations (GHALCA) about assisting them with National Service Personnel to help the clubs with content and other stuff," he told Asempa FM.



He anticipates that this initiative will have a positive impact on boosting attendance and ultimately benefiting the league as a whole.



"We just started that initiation and we know in the long run, it will yield the benefits we all want."