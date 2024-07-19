My aim is to score more goals in the upcoming season - Brandon Thomas-Asante

Sports News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Brandon Thomas-Asante admits he fell short in goal-scoring for West Bromwich Albion last season and aims to improve his performance in the upcoming Championship season.



The 25-year-old striker, who earned his first cap for Ghana in June, has been the top scorer for Albion in the last two seasons following his transfer from Salford City in 2022.



Despite facing criticism for not scoring more, Thomas-Asante managed to net nine goals in his debut season and increased it to 12 goals last season, with 11 in the league, despite challenges like injuries to key players like Daryl Dike and Josh Maja.