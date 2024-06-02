My boys lost focus against Hearts of Oak - Nations FC coach Kassim Ocansey

Sports News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Nations FC's head coach, Kassim Mingle Ocansey, attributed his team's 2-0 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak to a slow start in the match.



The defeat added to their recent poor form, with only one win in their last seven league games.



Despite two draws and four losses, they currently hold the fourth position in the league standings.



Hearts of Oak sealed the victory with early goals from Kassim Cisse and Hamza Issah in the 10th and 15th minutes. Ocansey expressed disappointment over the sluggish start in his team's post-game press conference.