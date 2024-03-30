My first AFCON was quite disappointing - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed disappointment with his debut experience at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in an interview with British media outlet The Guardian.



This came after Ghana's underwhelming performance in the competition, where they played three games, failed to secure a win, and only managed to accumulate two points, resulting in an early exit at the preliminary stage.



Kudus, who played two matches in the tournament held in Cote D’Ivoire due to a pre-competition injury, scored twice against Egypt after missing Ghana’s initial 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde.



Having missed the 2021 AFCON due to injury as well, Kudus was disappointed to see his first AFCON journey cut short.



"As human beings, we need some time to shake stuff off. I was injured before AFCON and had to give my all to be there for the team. It was my first AFCON and it didn't go as expected. It was a major letdown."



Kudus is expected to play in West Ham's upcoming league match against Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Saturday, March 30 at 12:30 GMT.