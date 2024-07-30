My first impression of PEC Zwolle is excellent – Braydon Manu

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu expressed his delight with his initial impression of PEC Zwolle as he prepares to start a new chapter in the Dutch Eredivisie.



The team confirmed his contract signing on Tuesday for a two-year term, with the possibility of extending it for an additional year.



In a statement released on their official website, the 27-year-old had



positive remarks about the club following the confirmation of his signing.



Manu stated, “After several discussions with technical director Gerry Hamstra, I arrived in Zwolle last Tuesday. I was very impressed with the club from the start, and the warm welcome made me feel right at home.”



Having previously played in both the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, the forward brings valuable experience to PEC Zwolle.



During his time at SV Darmstadt 98, he had a successful spell, participating in 57 official matches and contributing to 22 goals with 11 goals and 11 assists.



Born on March 28, 1997, in Itzehoe, Germany, Manu holds dual citizenship in Germany and Ghana.