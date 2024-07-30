You are here: HomeSports2024 07 30Article 1964837

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

My first impression of PEC Zwolle is excellent – Braydon Manu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Braydon Manu Braydon Manu

Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu expressed his delight with his initial impression of PEC Zwolle as he prepares to start a new chapter in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The team confirmed his contract signing on Tuesday for a two-year term, with the possibility of extending it for an additional year.

In a statement released on their official website, the 27-year-old had

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment