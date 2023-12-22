My mother used to sell Tuo Zaafi, but I made her stop - Kudus reveals

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian football sensation, Mohammed Kudus, has revealed that he made his mother stop selling Tuo Zaafi in Nima after his breakthrough move abroad.



According to Kudus, his mother made a lot of sacrifices some of which included selling a local delicacy called Tuo Zaafi in Nima to be able to raise money for their upkeep.



The player noted that those were some of the humble times in his upbringing and acknowledged his mother's selflessness in showing up for the family in difficult times.



In the interview on West Ham TV, Kudus revealed that after he got his breakthrough move abroad to play for FC Nordjaesland in the Danish league he made his mother shun her business.



"You know Tuo Zaafi. My mum used to sell it, so it was my favourite, jollof also. She put her job on the line to help me and my siblings, but now I don’t let her do that anymore," Kudus shared with musician Guvna B during the interview.



He explained that he was able to buy a house for his mother with his first move abroad and now the family is living a comfortable life without stressing about how to pay the next rent.



“The first thing I did when I moved to Denmark was to get my mom a house so they can be comfortable because that is the basic need in living. Waking up with no monthly rent and stuff so that is the big thing I was able to do for her,” Kudus said as monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kudus is now one of Ghana’s biggest football exports abroad having etched the canals of Dutch football and is now architecting his own path in the Premier League.



Click here to follow GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check with Bukom Banku's son







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/NOQ