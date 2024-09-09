You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979039

Source: BBC

'My mouth is watering' - Black Ferns wing Tui on England challenge

Ruby Tui, the New Zealand wing, believes that "something special" is in store when her team competes against England in the opening match at the recently renamed Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Rugby Football Union announced the stadium's new name last month as part of a sponsorship agreement.

This upcoming Test match serves as the second warm-up game for the Red Roses before they head to WXV1 in Canada, following their 38-19 win against France at Kingsholm Stadium the previous Saturday.

