My pace helped me score against USA in the 2010 World Cup – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asamoah Gyan attributed his speed to the impressive goal he netted against the USA during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.



In a Round of 16 showdown at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Kevin-Prince Boateng struck first for Ghana in the opening five minutes, granting them a 1-0 advantage at halftime.



Nevertheless, the USA managed to



Read full articlelevel the score in the second half with a penalty kick from Landon Donovan, resulting in a 1-1 draw at the end of regular time.



During extra time, Asamoah Gyan scored a remarkable goal in the 94th minute, securing a triumph for the Black Stars. This momentous victory propelled Ghana to the quarterfinals for the first time in their history.



"I utilized my speed to score against the USA. It was an opportunity that I capitalized on during extra time," Gyan shared with Pure FM.



"However, my favorite goal for Ghana was against England. It wasn't a mere chance. I was with my back to the goal post and I utilized my skill to score."



In their quarterfinal encounter against Uruguay, Ghana suffered a 4-2 defeat in a penalty shootout.