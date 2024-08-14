You are here: HomeSports2024 08 14Article 1970030

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

My players have the talent; what is left is for them to perform - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aboubakar Ouattara Aboubakar Ouattara

The head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed unwavering confidence in the abilities of his players as they approach the new football season.

Following a lackluster performance in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, supporters are hopeful for an improved showing in the 2024/25 season.

Coach Ouattara acknowledges that the expectations of the fans are

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment