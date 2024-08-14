My players have the talent; what is left is for them to perform - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

The head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed unwavering confidence in the abilities of his players as they approach the new football season.



Following a lackluster performance in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, supporters are hopeful for an improved showing in the 2024/25 season.



Coach Ouattara acknowledges that the expectations of the fans are



justified.



In a post-match discussion after Hearts of Oak's victory over Great Olympics, which secured the 2024 Homowo Cup, he emphasized the talent within his squad, asserting that with diligent effort, they can demonstrate their capabilities on the pitch.



He conveyed his belief in their potential to succeed in the forthcoming season.



"We have a short period for preparation—less than a month. This is an improvement over the previous season. I feel no pressure regarding this. I am confident in our ability to achieve success. These players are capable of delivering," stated Coach Aboubakar Ouattara.