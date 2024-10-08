My priority is to qualify Sudan for 2026 World Cup - Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Coach Kwesi Appiah emphasizes that his main focus is to guide Sudan towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.



Appiah, who previously managed Ghana, took on the role of head coach for the Sudanese national team in September 2023 under a long-term contract.



He has started the World Cup qualifying campaign positively, placing Sudan at the top of Group B with 10 points from four matches, two points clear of the 2021 African champions, Senegal.



Under his leadership, the Falcons of Jediane have achieved three wins and one draw in their qualifying efforts.