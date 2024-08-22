My target is to score more goals than I did last season - Jeffrey Schlupp

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has expressed his aspirations for the upcoming English Premier League season with Crystal Palace, aiming to surpass his previous goal tally.



Despite not being utilized in the team's initial match against Brentford, the 31-year-old is expected to play a crucial role this season, particularly following his strong performances during pre-season. Schlupp scored in three consecutive



Read full articlepre-season fixtures, highlighting his offensive capabilities.



Last season, he managed only two goals in 29 matches, but he is determined to enhance his scoring record in the 2024/25 season. "I wish I had maintained that form in the Premier League! I was pleased with my pre-season performance, having scored a few goals," he remarked during an interview with Crystal Palace TV.



"In terms of a goal target, achieving more than last year would be a positive outcome for me. However, I hope we can collectively enjoy a successful season, and if I can contribute with goals and assists, I would be satisfied. We have put in significant effort, and I hope we can provide the fans with something to celebrate on the opening day."