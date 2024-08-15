My teammates are helping me a lot to settle in at Norwich City - Forson Amankwah

Sports News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah has credited his successful adaptation to Norwich City to the encouragement he has received from his new teammates.



The 21-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Canaries from RB Salzburg just prior to the commencement of the Championship season last weekend.



Amankwah made his debut as a substitute in the second half during



a 2-0 loss to Oxford United, where he showcased his potential despite the defeat.



Three days later, he was in the starting lineup for the Carabao Cup first-round match against Stevenage at Carrow Road, where he played a pivotal role in both the opening and closing goals.



“It was a great experience. At a club like Norwich, the expectations are quite high, and we performed well today. Following the weekend's loss, we were determined to secure a victory,” Amankwah remarked after the match.



“I am in the process of settling in, and I frequently communicate with my teammates. They have been incredibly supportive, particularly during the game. I was thrilled to play my first match at Carrow Road. The key takeaway is that we achieved a win.”



Norwich City will seek their inaugural Championship victory when they face Blackburn at home on Saturday, with Amankwah eager to continue his promising start.