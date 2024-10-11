You are here: HomeSports2024 10 11Article 1992188

Myron Boadu misses Bochum friendly due to injury, expected to return soon

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu will not participate in VfL Bochum's friendly against FC Köln because of a hip injury, according to the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

The 23-year-old has been out of action since Monday, focusing on a personalized training regimen for his recovery.

Bochum's head coach Peter Zeidler shared an update, indicating that Boadu is expected to resume training on Friday.

This timeline implies that he may be fit to return to the team for their Bundesliga clash with Hoffenheim on October 19.

