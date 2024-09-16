Myron Boadu scores first goal for VfL Bochum in loss to Freiburg

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Ghana Guardian

Myron Boadu, a forward born in the Netherlands and representing Ghana, scored his first goal for VfL Bochum in their 2-1 loss to SC Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday.



Boadu, who is on loan from AS Monaco, put Bochum ahead with a goal in the 35th minute, leading 1-0 at halftime.



However, Freiburg responded strongly in the second half, with Junior Adamu netting two goals to secure a comeback victory. Freiburg largely controlled the match, outpacing Bochum in possession and goal attempts, while Bochum struggled to maintain their lead.