NBA star to become first black Greek Olympic flagbearer

Greek basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the first black athlete to bear the Greek flag at the Olympics, alongside race walker Antigoni Ntrismpioti, in Paris on July 26.



The Greek men’s basketball team qualified for the Olympics for the first time since 2008 by defeating Croatia.



Antetokounmpo, drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013, expressed his lifelong dream of playing in the Olympics. Born to Nigerian immigrants, he faced statelessness and racism in Greece.



Despite these challenges, he gained Greek citizenship in 2013. The Greek Olympic Committee unanimously chose him, highlighting his and Greece's pride.