You are here: HomeSports2024 08 25Article 1973459

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

NDC Manifesto: We will offer scholarships to promising talents and support retired sportsmen

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has committed to fostering sports talent by providing scholarships aimed at facilitating successful career paths for athletes.

Under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, the party has also developed a support program for retired athletes.

As outlined on page 63 of their manifesto, which was unveiled on Saturday, August 24, 2024, the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment