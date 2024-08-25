NDC Manifesto: We will offer scholarships to promising talents and support retired sportsmen

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has committed to fostering sports talent by providing scholarships aimed at facilitating successful career paths for athletes.



Under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, the party has also developed a support program for retired athletes.



As outlined on page 63 of their manifesto, which was unveiled on Saturday, August 24, 2024, the



Read full articleNDC plans to offer scholarships to emerging sports talents.



A specific excerpt from point nine of the manifesto regarding sports development states, "Provide scholarships to emerging sports talents."



Furthermore, the NDC has vowed to "invest in the creation of sports academies in collaboration with the private sector."



Historically, numerous retired Ghanaian athletes have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of support from successive governments.



The NDC asserts that if elected later this year, they will be dedicated to "assisting retired sports figures in transitioning to other sports-related careers following their active participation in sports," as indicated in point ten.