NDC promises equitable investment into sports disciplines

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has committed to ensuring a fair allocation of resources across various sports and to moving away from an excessive focus on football.



Historically, Ghana's national teams have received minimal support, with a predominant emphasis placed on the national football team, the Black Stars.



The NDC asserts that this imbalance has hindered the development of



Read full articleother sports disciplines. Consequently, the party has vowed to rectify this situation if elected in the upcoming December elections.



"We will guarantee a fair investment in other national teams, including women’s football teams, parasports teams, youth teams, and less prominent sports."



Below is a comprehensive list of the NDC's commitments regarding sports:



1. Enhance the development of Colts, Division One and Two, and the Ghana Premier League by increasing the salaries of all registered footballers through additional allowances.



2. Initiate urgent renovations of pitches, tracks, and other facilities at national stadiums in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast, and Sekondi to comply with FIFA standards.



3. Continue the long-standing initiative to establish international standard stadiums in every region.



4. Construct additional multi-purpose sports facilities to foster regional sporting events and inter-school competitions as part of our talent development strategy.



5. Ensure fair investments in other national teams, including women’s football teams, parasports teams, youth teams, and less recognized sports.



6. Transform the UEW Sports College into a modern sports university that offers training programs in sports, related medicine, science, and sports management/administration across various campuses in Ghana.



7. Create Sports Centres of Excellence in the northern, central, and southern regions in partnership with existing universities and the private sector.



8. Provide consistent support to national athletes to enable them to compete internationally and develop post-competition careers, including pension schemes for national athletes.



9. Offer scholarships to promising sports talents and invest in the establishment of sports academies.