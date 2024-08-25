NDC promises to upgrade Winneba Sports College into a Sports University

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its intention to transform the deteriorating Winneba Sports College into a university, contingent upon their success in the upcoming general elections scheduled for December.



This initiative is highlighted as one of the ten commitments outlined in the party's "Resetting Ghana" manifesto, which was unveiled in Winneba on Saturday, August 24, 2024.



"We



Read full articlewill elevate the UEW Sports College into a contemporary sports university that will provide training programs in sports, sports-related medicine, science, and sports management/administration across various campuses in Ghana."



The party's strategy for sports development is based on ten key points, which include:



1. Enhancing the development of Colts, Division One and Two, and the Ghana Premier League by increasing the salaries of all registered footballers through additional allowances.



2. Implementing urgent renovations of pitches, tracks, and other facilities at national stadiums located in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast, and Sekondi to comply with FIFA standards.



3. Continuing the long-standing policy of establishing international-standard stadiums in every region.



4. Constructing additional multi-purpose sports facilities to facilitate regional sporting events and inter-school competitions as part of a talent development initiative.



5. Ensuring fair investments in various national teams, including women’s football teams, parasports teams, juvenile teams, and lesser-known sports.



6. Upgrading the UEW Sports College into a modern sports university that will offer training programs in sports, related medicine, science, and sports management/administration at campuses throughout Ghana.



7. Creating Sports Centres of Excellence in the northern, central, and southern regions in partnership with existing universities and the private sector.



8. Providing consistent support to national athletes to enhance their international competitiveness and developing post-competition career and pension schemes for them.



9. Offering scholarships to promising sports talents and investing in the establishment of sports academies in collaboration with the private sector.



10. Assisting retired sports personalities in pursuing other sports-related endeavors.