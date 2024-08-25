NDC to build sports stadia across all regions

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its dedication to the development of sports stadiums throughout all regions of Ghana.



In its manifesto for the 2024 elections, unveiled on Saturday, the party pledged to make substantial improvements to sports infrastructure, foster talent development across various regions, and provide equitable support for all national teams.



The third point in



Read full articlethe NDC's sports development agenda states that it will "continue our longstanding initiative to establish international standard stadiums in every region."



In addition to constructing new stadiums, the party plans to renovate existing facilities that are deemed inadequate for their intended purposes.



"We will carry out urgent refurbishments of pitches, tracks, and other amenities at our national stadiums located in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast, and Sekondi to comply with FIFA standards."



In 2018, the current administration initiated the construction of ten multipurpose youth resource centers nationwide, and the NDC has committed to "develop additional multipurpose sports facilities to enhance regional sporting events and inter-school competitions as part of our talent development strategy."



Furthermore, the NDC's manifesto tackles the issue of fairness in sports funding and development, with a commitment to "ensure equitable investments in various national teams, including women’s football teams, parasports teams, youth teams, and lesser-known sports."