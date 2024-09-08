You are here: HomeSports2024 09 08Article 1978622

Source: BBC

NFL's next superstar Williams set for Bears debut

The highly anticipated debut of the 2024 NFL Draft's top overall pick occurs this Sunday, as the Chicago Bears look to Caleb Williams to fulfill their long-standing need for a franchise quarterback.

Bears fans have been buzzing with excitement since Williams was selected, driven by the team's lack of recent success and the absence of a true superstar quarterback in their 104-year history.

This is underscored by the fact that the Bears are the only team in the league that has never had a quarterback achieve 4,000 passing yards or 30 touchdowns in a single season.

