NFL suspends Bills linebacker Miller for four games

Two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller has been suspended for four games without pay due to a breach of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

This decision follows Miller's voluntary surrender to law enforcement in Dallas on November 30, 2023, after an arrest warrant was issued.

He faces accusations of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, although no charges have been brought against him. The 35-year-old linebacker has consistently asserted his innocence, labeling the claims as "100% false."

