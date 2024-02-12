Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During Super Bowl LVIII, the National Football League (NFL) showcased the captivating commercial "Born to Play," filmed in Accra, Ghana.



Airing immediately after Usher's dynamic Halftime Show, the commercial unfolds the inspiring tale of Kwesi, a young man dreaming of NFL glory. The choice of Accra as the backdrop adds a unique global perspective to the narrative, emphasizing football's universal appeal.



In a thrilling Super Bowl showdown, the Kansas City Chiefs staged a comeback to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, securing their third Super Bowl victory in the last five years.



Watch the video below:



