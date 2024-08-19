You are here: HomeSports2024 08 19Article 1971593

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia pledges international standard football pitches for Ghana's major stadia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and the 2024 Presidential candidate for the NPP, has revealed his intention to enhance Ghana's primary football pitches to align with international standards, should he be elected as President.

During the launch of the NPP's 2024 manifesto at GSTS in Takoradi on Sunday, Bawumia articulated his aspirations for the development of sports infrastructure.



