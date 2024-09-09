NPP’s manifesto will simplify tax system, drive economic growth – Dr Bannor

Economy of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Dr. Frank Bannor from the Danquah Institute shared key reforms in the NPP’s manifesto, including simplifying Ghana’s tax system with a flat-rate model.



The plan aims to make business registration easier and boost job creation by training one million Ghanaians in IT skills.



It also focuses on reducing corruption through digitalization and creating an SME bank to support small businesses.



Additionally, a three-year tax credit for new enterprises is proposed to encourage entrepreneurship and growth.