NSA Ashanti Region defends decision to rent out Baba Yara Sports Stadium for church event

Sports News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA) Ashanti Region has addressed public backlash over renting the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for a church event, which reportedly damaged the pitch.



The stadium is currently Ghana's only CAF-approved venue for international competitions.



Images of the pitch being exposed during the event sparked outrage among fans, who fear this could jeopardize Ghana's CAF license with two international games next month.



In response, the NSA assured fans that a robust maintenance plan would restore the pitch in August.