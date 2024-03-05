NSA Director General Twumasi dismissed, Numekevor appointed acting

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has been removed from his position.



Mr. Dodzie Numekevor has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Authority in his place.



The appointment of Mr. Numekevor was formalized on February 26, 2024, with a stipulation that he must accept the appointment within 14 days, by the Secretary to President Nana Bediatuo Asante.



Professor Twumasi took up the position of Director General on December 10, 2019, succeeding Robert Sarfo Mensah, who resigned amidst allegations stemming from the ‘number 12’ exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI.



During his tenure, Professor Twumasi has faced intense scrutiny for his management of Ghana's various stadiums, leading to widespread criticism from football fans and calls for his removal.



Recently, Professor Twumasi's political aspirations suffered a setback when he failed to secure the nomination to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections, receiving only 7 votes in the Ahafo Ano South West constituency.