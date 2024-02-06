NSA boss defends rental of Accra Sports Stadium for concerts

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Peter Twumasi, has justified the decision to rent out the Accra Sports Stadium for concerts in December last year, amid public criticism.



The NSA had announced that the stadium would be unavailable for sporting purposes during December, prompting clubs to relocate their Ghana Premier League home games. However, the venue was opened for social events, including Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert, reportedly earning the NSA GHS70,000.00.



Facing the Public Account Committee on February 5, Twumasi defended the decision, stating that prior notice was given to stakeholders about the temporary shift in usage during December for non-sporting events. He argued that generating revenue from such activities helps recover the costs incurred.



"Other non-sporting activities occurring in our stadia are not new. This is not the first time Prof Twumasi is granting permission for the usage of the facilities for other non-sporting activities. It’s done all the time," Twumasi explained.