NSA endorses “Show Case” of Africa nations tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Dodzie Numekevor, the Director General (D-G) of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has endorsed “Show Case” of Africa nations tournament scheduled to take place at the Madina astro turf on Saturday, 20th April 2024.



The event under the auspices of the S-Inkoom Football Management Agency, owned by the former Black Stars player, Samuel Inkoom.



Mr. Inkoom announced this when he paid a working visit to the D-G to officially invite him as a Special Guest for the tournament.



The D-G assured Mr. Inkoom that his team would support the initiative, adding that, he would be present with his management members to grace the tournament.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Inkoom explained that the aim of the competition was to offer opportunities to talented players between the ages of 17 and 21 to exhibit their God given talents.



He said on that the day of the competition, there would scouts from foreign clubs to observe it.



The event was recently launched in Accra, at a very colourful ceremony.