Source: Ghanasoccernet

NSA readies Accra Sports Stadium for Black Stars' AFCON qualifier against Sudan

The National Sports Authority (NSA) is diligently preparing the Accra Sports Stadium for Ghana's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan.

As the match date approaches, optimism is rising following the emergence of images showcasing a notably enhanced pitch on social media.

Previously, Ghana had been using the Baba Yara Stadium for matches, but following the Black Stars' loss to Angola, worries about the pitch's poor condition became evident.

Consequently, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) placed a ban on the stadium, mandating that it must comply with international standards before it can host any more significant matches.

