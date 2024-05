Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: BBC

Rafael Nadal is set to make his return to the court at Roland Garros, facing a tough opponent in Alexander Zverev.



Despite speculation about his retirement, Nadal has hinted at continuing his career.



The planned farewell ceremony has been cancelled, and top seed Iga Swiatek is also competing. British players Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart are also starting their French Open campaigns.