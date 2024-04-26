Naeem Mohammed scores to propel Halmstad BK to defeat Hammarby 2-1

Sports News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Halmstad BK's Naeem Mohammed, a Ghanaian international, showcased his skills on Thursday night as he played a crucial role in his team's 2-1 victory over Hammarby in the Swedish Allsvenskan.



Starting as a striker, Mohammed Naeem was joined by his compatriot Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, who started in defense. Both Ghanaians displayed exceptional performances, contributing significantly to their team's triumph on home turf.



In the 45th minute, Mohammed Naeem found the back of the net with an assist from Jonathan Svedberg, giving Halmstad BK the lead at halftime. This goal proved to be the turning point, granting the team an advantage going into the break.



During the second half, Mohammed Naeem turned into a provider, setting up Jonathan Svedberg to score and extend Halmstad BK's lead to 2-0 against Hammarby.



Despite Hammarby's efforts to pull one back in injury time through Tesfaldet Tekie, it was not enough to salvage a victory for their side.



Throughout the game, Mohammed Naeem played for 87 minutes, while Phil Ofosu-Ayeh showcased his endurance by lasting the entire 90 minutes.