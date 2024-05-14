Nana Boateng sees red again as Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC falls to Suwon FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During the intense match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and Suwon FC, Nana Boateng, the Ghanaian midfielder, once again attracted attention, this time for negative reasons. Boateng received a red card for violent behaviour in Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC's 3-2 loss to Suwon FC in the K-League 1.



The game took place at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Sunday evening, with both teams fiercely competing for control.



Despite early goals from Moon Seon-Min and Park Jae-Yong for Jeonbuk Motors, Suwon FC managed to equalize with goals from Lee Seung-Woo and Anderson Oliveira, securing a hard-earned victory.



Boateng's expulsion in the 44th minute added to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC's challenges, leaving them with one player short for most of the match.



This incident was not the first time Boateng was sent off, as he was also dismissed during Jeonbuk's previous away game against Suwon FC in March.



This defeat further exacerbates Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC's difficulties this season, as they currently sit at the bottom of the league table with only 10 points from 12 games.