Napkin which detailed Lionel Messi's first Barcelona contract to be auctioned

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: BBC

A piece of football history, the napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi's first Barcelona contract was signed, is set to be auctioned, beginning with a starting price of £300,000.



Signed in December 2000, the napkin holds the commitment from then Barcelona director Carles Rexach to secure Messi for the club. Also bearing signatures from Josep Minguella, a transfer advisor, and agent Horacio Gaggioli, who recommended Messi, the artifact represents the pivotal moment that initiated Messi's remarkable career at Barcelona.



Arranged by Rexach, the meeting leading to the signing took place after concerns from Messi's family about Barcelona's response following the teenager's initial trial. Messi officially joined Barcelona a month later and went on to become the club's all-time leading goal-scorer.



At the heart of this unique auction item is a blue-inked agreement on the napkin, stating, "In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and in the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona's sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon."



The iconic napkin is scheduled to go under the hammer in March through the British auction house Bonhams. Ian Ehling, Head of Fine Books and Manuscripts at Bonhams, expressed the significance of the item, noting, "Yes, it's a paper napkin, but it's the famous napkin that was at the inception of Lionel Messi's career. It changed the life of Messi, the future of FC Barcelona, and was instrumental in giving some of the most glorious moments of football to billions of fans around the globe."