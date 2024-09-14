You are here: HomeSports2024 09 14Article 1981310

Source: thebftonline.com

National Livestock Day to promote industry’s growth, dev’t – MoFA

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mohammed Hardi Tuferiru, has launched "National Livestock Day," an event celebrating Ghana’s livestock industry and its role in food security and economic growth.

The event, organized by the Ghana National Association of Cattle Farmers (GNACAF), in collaboration with the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and National Security, will take place on October 3-4, 2024, at Efua Sutherland Park in Accra.

It aims to showcase livestock breeds, offer discounted meat products, and promote industry development.

The Deputy Minister urged stakeholders to support local meat production and contribute to the sector’s growth.

