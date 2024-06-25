You are here: HomeSports2024 06 25Article 1954316

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

National Sports Authority denies claims of church event at Borteyman Sports Complex

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Screenshot of the alleged church service at the Borteyman Sports Complex Screenshot of the alleged church service at the Borteyman Sports Complex

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has denied claims that it approved the use of the Borteyman Sports Complex for church activities.

This response follows a video shared by Joy Sports editor Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, showing church banners at the complex.

In a statement signed by Deputy Director Majeed Bawa, the NSA clarified that the banners were related to a

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment