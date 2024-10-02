National Sports Authority invests over GHC 200,000 to revamp Accra Sports Stadium for AFCON Qualifier

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Reports from Ghanasoccernet highlight that the National Sports Authority has allocated more than GH¢200,000 to improve the pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium, successfully obtaining CAF approval ahead of the upcoming international break.



The investment included expenses for fertilizers, an upgraded labor force, soil enhancements, and advanced irrigation systems, among other necessities.



To adhere to the stringent timeline, specialists from Green Grass Technology worked tirelessly, even setting up temporary accommodations on-site.