National Sports Authority reveals ticket process for Ghana vs. Sudan clash

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Charles Amofa, the spokesperson for the National Sports Authority, has detailed the ticket purchasing process for Ghana's important match against Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.



He stated in an interview with Peace that tickets are available digitally. Fans can purchase them by dialing *711# on their phones, which will display the different ticket categories.



The Accra



Read full articleSports Stadium features four sections: popular stand, center line, VIP, and VVIP. The prices are set at 30 cedis for the popular stand, 60 cedis for the center line, 100 cedis for VIP, and 150 cedis for VVIP.



The first leg of the match is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, at the Accra Sports Stadium, while the second leg will occur on October 15 in Benina, Libya. These dates were changed from the original schedule of October 11 and 14.



Currently, Ghana is in third place in Group F with only one point from two matches. Securing victories in both games against Sudan is essential for improving Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.