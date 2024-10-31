National team call-ups shouldn't be based on connections - Afriyie Ankrah

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the former Minister for Youth and Sports, has stressed the necessity of placing the nation's interests above favoritism in selecting players for the national team.



In response to the recent underwhelming performances of Ghana's national squad, he advocates for a strong emphasis on nurturing young talent and facilitating a smooth transition from youth teams to the senior national



He criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for its inadequate promotion of players from youth levels to the Black Stars, which he believes has adversely affected the country's football success.



Afriyie Ankrah pointed out that fans have expressed concerns over the lack of players who have previously competed at the under-17 and under-20 levels in the current team, indicating that this disconnect contributes to the team's difficulties.



He voiced his worries regarding the current system for moving young players up to the senior team, citing successful cases like Dede Ayew as examples to emulate for future development.



Afriyie Ankrah emphasized that if talent exists, it should be cultivated and incorporated into the team based solely on performance and ability, rather than personal connections or favoritism from coaches or GFA officials.



His remarks align with ongoing conversations about enhancing player development in Ghanaian football.



He urged all stakeholders to prioritize the national interest over individual agendas, advocating for a fair approach to player selection that truly reflects talent and potential.



As Ghanaian football faces these challenges, Afriyie Ankrah's perspectives could significantly influence strategies aimed at improving the national team's performance and nurturing a new generation of football talent.