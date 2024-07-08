You are here: HomeSports2024 07 08Article 1958207

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Nationals’ weary bullpen struggles during 8-3 loss to Cardinals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wood looked up and down, his gaze darting from the ball to Lipscomb Wood looked up and down, his gaze darting from the ball to Lipscomb

The 6-foot-7 outfielder missed the opportunity to get starter DJ Herz out of the second inning on Sunday afternoon. Instead, a blooper from St.

Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman resulted in an RBI double after landing in front of the outfielder and caroming behind him.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez emphasized the importance of outfielders taking precedence over infielders in such situations.

The misplay cost Washington a second run and forced Herz to throw 10 more pitches, impacting the team's bullpen.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment