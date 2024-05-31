Nations FC Brands Manager Kennedy Boakye Ansah admits defeat in Ghana Premier League title race

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Nations Football Club Brands Manager, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, admitted that his team is no longer in contention for the Ghana Premier League title.



The team currently sits in 4th place on the league table with 48 points after 31 games, trailing league leaders FC Samartex by seven points.



Boakye Ansah expressed his disappointment in missing out on the opportunity to win the league due to a few setbacks.



Despite this, he praised the team's efforts and the players' hard work, acknowledging that many of them came from Division One and lacked experience in crucial moments.