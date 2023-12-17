Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle frustrated his boys didn’t take their chances against Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nations FC head coach, Kassim Mingle, expressed frustration over his players’ wastefulness against Hearts of Oak, acknowledging the difficulty of the game that ended in a 1-1 draw at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex during GPL match-day 15 last Saturday afternoon.



Despite the ‘Phobians’ giving away an early lead, Mingle admitted that the encounter was challenging but attributed their inability to secure a win to missed opportunities.



"It was very competitive. We couldn't take the chances we created and they punished us with an error we created in defence but we fought back to equalize.



"Definitely if you're a coach and your players fail to take their chances, you will be worried especially you playing home, create chances and you're unable to convert but we will go back to the drawing board and work on it."



Nations FC have now climbed up to the third position on the log with 24 points and will host Bechem United in their next fixture.