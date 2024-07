Sports News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Nations FC, a team in the Ghana Premier League, has bolstered their midfield by signing Yussif Alhassan Chibsah.



The 24-year-old player has transferred from Aduana Stars, another team in the Ghana Premier League.



Chibsah's impressive performance with Aduana Stars, who finished 5th in the previous season, is expected to make a significant impact for Nations FC in the upcoming football season.