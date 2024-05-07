Nations FC gave us a real tough time – Karela United coach admits

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Karela United coach Abukari Damba acknowledged that his team had to work hard for their victory against Nations FC.



The former Anyinase-based team secured a 1-0 win over Nations FC at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex during matchday 29 of the Premier League campaign.



Giyasu Ibrahim's goal sealed the three points for Karela United, placing them twelfth in the league standings with 27 points and five games left in the season.



Damba praised his players for their effort and resilience against a tough opponent like Nations FC, recognizing the quality and momentum of their opponents.



The next fixture for Karela United will be against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.